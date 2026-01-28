Kamrup District to Host Road Safety Debate at S.B. Deora College

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In observance of National Road Safety Month 2026, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee, in collaboration with S.B. Deora College, announced the organization of a road safety-themed debate competition at the college auditorium. The organizers stated that the competition was scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 29, starting at 11:30 am. The debate focused on the topic: "The increasing desire for 'adventure' among the young generation and the fascination with fast-moving vehicles are the main causes of road accidents."

The event was opened to students from Higher Secondary, Undergraduate, Postgraduate and equivalent levels from educational institutions within Kamrup Metropolitan district. The organizers clarified that there was no restriction on the number of teams from a single institution, and participants were also allowed to form joint teams comprising students from two different institutions, if required. Participants were permitted to present their arguments in either Assamese or English. Each team consisted of two speakers, with one speaking in favour of the motion and the other opposing it. The organizers added that the verdict of the judges would be final. The first, second and third prize winners were set to receive cash awards of Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively, along with certificates. For additional information, interested participants were advised to contact Raktajyoti Bora, Secretary of the collaborating organization Rupantar, at 9864042471.

