Mentor-mentee interactive session held at PWD Convention Hall in Dispur

GUWAHATI: The District Administration, Kamrup Metro, on Saturday organized a day-long interactive session for Arohan mentees — meritorious Class 9 students selected from Class 8 toppers of government and provincialized high schools across the district. The event, held at the PWD Convention Hall, Last Gate, Dispur, aimed to inspire young achievers and strengthen the mentor-mentee bond under the district’s Arohan initiative.

The session was graced by Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, who also serves as the Chief Mentor of the programme. He was joined by Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Protocol); Casio Karan Pegu, ADC (Education); and the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metro.

In his address, DC Sumit Sattawan encouraged students to set clear goals and pursue their dreams with discipline and dedication. He highlighted the Arohan initiative’s objective of nurturing talent and providing structured mentorship, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have equal opportunities for growth.

A special career counselling session was conducted by Dinesh Lahoti, founder of Edugenie and Career Sparks, focusing on helping students identify their strengths, explore career pathways, and understand emerging opportunities across various fields.

The interactive event saw participation from 120 schools and around 95 mentors, who are actively guiding the mentees under the supervision of the Chief Mentor. Following the formal sessions, a community lunch was organized for all mentors and mentees, fostering camaraderie and informal interaction among participants.

The day’s programme reflected the administration’s continued commitment to empowering young minds through mentorship, guidance, and motivation, nurturing a generation of confident, goal-oriented students poised to contribute meaningfully to society.

