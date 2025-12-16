Assam: Straw-laden vehicle catches fire, sparks panic in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Panic gripped the residents of the Gamiripal area as a straw-laden Tata Magic bearing registration number AS12CC7546 suddenly caught fire on Monday afternoon in front of Hari Mandir located at Gamiripal in the south-eastern part of Jamugurihat. According to information, the vehicle was heading towards Gamiripal from a nearby paddy field and suddenly caught fire. Within a few moments, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle causing panic among the residents. The locals immediately informed the fire brigade and a team of firefighters from Jamuguri station reached the place of occurrence and doused the fire. Though the vehicle was badly damaged, no human injury was reported. The fire took place due to a technical error in the vehicle, informed one of the riders of the vehicle.

Also Read: Guwahati: Swagata Square fire brought under control after 36 hours of intense battle