Minister Atul Bora lays foundation stones for school buildings and community hall in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As part of the Vikash Yatra under the PM-DevINE scheme, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora laid the foundation stones for the new buildings of three higher secondary schools in Guwahati today.

The three high schools are Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School, Gopal Bora Higher Secondary School, and Arya Vidyapith.

The minister laid the foundation stones for a programme held in the ground of Gopal Boro Higher Secondary School.

Speaking at the programme, Atul Bora said, “The new school buildings will inspire the teachers and students and help the development of human resources. The education sector in the state picked up pace at the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at the promptness of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

While West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita was also present at the function at Arya Vidyapith, Kamrup (M) DC Sumit Sattawan was present at the function at Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School. Top-level officials of Kamrup (M) district administrations, officials of the Education Departments, the principals of the three higher secondary schools, the presidents of the school management committees, teachers, and students were present at the functions.

