Primary teachers of Assam urge minister to clear doubts over age of grade-1

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The primary school teachers in the state are confused over the order issued by the Department of School Education for admission in Grade 1. According to the order, the age for pupils for admission in grade 1 for the academic session 2024–25 should be six plus. The usual age for pupils in grade 1 in the state is five plus, and that has caused confusion among the teachers.

The order reads that ‘in pursuance of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the government in the Department of School Education hereby issues instructions to all educational institutions in the state of Assam to ensure that the age of admission to grade 1 is six plus. During the new admissions for the academic session, 2024–25, the compliance of age alignment is to be strictly followed’.

The order will come into immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) sent a letter to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to get a clear picture of the age limit for students in grade 1.

In its letter, the ASPTA said, “Though this order is said to have been issued on the basis of NEP 2020 and RTE 2009, it has created confusion. The order says that the age for students for admission in grade 1 is six plus, which means the beginning of seven years. This means that a student at the age of seven has to take admission in grade 1. However, Section 3 of the RTE, 2009, provides to every child of the age of six to fourteen years the right to free and compulsory education in a neighbourhood school till the completion of elementary education.”

The letter further said, “According to NEP 2020, students have to get foundation education from six to eight years and preparatory education from the age of eight to eleven years. This means admission in grade 1 at the age of six years to get preparatory education at the age of eight years. If a student is made to enter grade 1 at the age of six plus, he or she will be ready for preparatory education at the age of nine. If this is so, in which grade will a child at the age of five plus (that is, six years) read?”

The association urged the minister to clear the confusion by allowing students for admission in grade 1 at five plus in sync with NEP 2020 and RTE 2009.

