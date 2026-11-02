Minister Ranoj Pegu Unveils Key Tribal Welfare Initiatives in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday outlined various initiatives for tribal welfare and development at a press conference held at the Directorate of Tribal Affairs (Plain) in Rukmini Gaon, Guwahati, marking the beginning of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada. The nationwide fortnight-long observance, from November 1 to 15, focuses on the welfare, development and empowerment of tribal communities.

Pegu highlighted the Centre's initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for tribal development, including an allocation of Rs 80,000 crore for tribal welfare.

He also spoke about expanding educational opportunities through Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the inauguration of hostels for tribal students and the foundation-laying of new educational facilities during the observance.

Other areas discussed included strengthening Self-Help Groups, streamlining Aadhaar enrolment in tribal areas and expediting land allotment to tribal families to provide long-term security and promote socio-economic empowerment.

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