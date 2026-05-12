Minor stabbed at Bihu bakori in Japorigog; Two held with weapon recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A violent incident was reported from Japorigog in Guwahati where a minor was attacked with a knife in the Bikrampur area.

The attack took place at a Bihu bakori in Krishnanagar, where two youths allegedly stabbed the minor.

Dispur Police arrested the accused, identified as Rohit Baishya and Raju Ali. Both are now in police custody. Accordingly, a case has been registered vide Dispur P.S. Case No. 279/2026 under Sections 126(2)/118(2)/3(5) of the BNS, and both the accused persons, namely Rohit Baishya and Raju Ali of Hajo, have been apprehended and the used Knife was also recovered. Necessary legal action has been taken.

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