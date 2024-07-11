Miscreants attempt to kidnap duo from Jalukbari in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A gang of kidnappers attempted to kidnap a girl from Rangjuli and her friend from Bangalore when they were waiting for transportation at Jalukbari. The kidnappers also injured the officer in charge of the Baihata Police Station at a barricade while attempting to flee from the location. The incident took place on Tuesday.

A total of four persons were involved in the incident and the vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 QC 9447 was used for this kidnapping. Meanwhile, the kidnappers had allowed the girl to talk to her parents and even demanded a ransom for releasing the victims. But the family soon approached the police and informed them regarding the incident. Soon the police chased them down and managed to arrest three of the kidnappers and rescue the boy and the girl.

The fourth kidnapper, identified as Manowar Ali, who was also mentioned to be the mastermind behind the incident, however, managed to jump into the Brahmaputra before the police were able to get hold of him. Police are on the lookout for this kidnapper as well. The incident triggered a sharp sensation in the region as the locals demanded that the kidnappers be punished very strictly.

