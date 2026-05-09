Mita Nath Bora awarded Savarkar Scholarship for research on freedom struggle

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GUWAHATI: Assam’s Mita Nath Bora has been selected for the prestigious Narayanrao Savarkar Scholarship awarded by Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak. The scholarship has been introduced for the first time to promote research on India’s revolutionary freedom struggle and the life and contributions of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. According to Ranajit Savarkar, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Chairman of the Rashtriya Smarak, the initiative aimed to encourage deeper historical research and bring lesser-known facts before the public. Bora will conduct research on the topic “From Freedom to Partition – A Journey of the East.” Two other scholars, Sounak Ghosh and Vivek Kesarkar, were also selected for the scholarship.

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