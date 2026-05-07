Actor Arun Hazarika to receive Ramani Gabharu Award at Kenduguri Bohagi Bidai

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The organizing committee of the 66th Bohagi Bidai celebration at Kenduguri, near Simaluguri in Nazira, has announced that noted Assamese actor Arun Hazarika will be conferred the prestigious Ramani Gabharu Award 2026.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on April 26 at the Kenduguri Yuvak Sangha office by the biennial Bohagi Bidai Celebration Committee and its trust.

Alongside this, the Boloram Bailung Barua Memorial Farmer Award will be presented to ideal farmer Pankaj Barua from Sapekhati.

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