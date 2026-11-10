MLA Akhil Gogoi seeks Assam CM’s intervention into ‘coal syndicate’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has sought the immediate intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into what he described as the revival of an organised illegal coal transportation syndicate operating through Upper Assam, involving around 42 suspected coal-laden trucks allegedly transporting coal from Meghalaya towards Nagaland.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Gogoi alleged that a large number of heavy vehicles carrying coal had been parked at different locations along the National Highway between Jhanji and Hanhchara in Jorhat district. He demanded the immediate seizure of the vehicles, a thorough investigation into the source of the coal and legal action against all those involved.

Gogoi alleged that despite the presence of the suspected coal-laden vehicles for several days, the concerned police and administrative authorities had failed to take effective action.

The MLA also claimed to have received information about more than 200 suspected coal-laden trucks stranded near the Assam-West Bengal border. He alleged that an alternative transportation route was being explored through Jorabat, Jagiroad, Nagaon, Kaziranga, Dergaon, Jorhat and Sivasagar, with the coal reportedly intended to be transported towards Bihar through Tuli railway station in Nagaland or Lakwa railway station in Assam.

However, Gogoi said these allegations required independent verification and called for an impartial investigation without political interference. No independent verification of the allegations was provided in the letter.

Linking the issue to the recent devastating floods in Upper Assam, Gogoi alleged that illegal coal mining in the hills of Nagaland, along with unauthorised stone and sand extraction, had contributed to environmental degradation and aggravated the flood situation. He cited the creation of mining pits and alterations to natural drainage systems as matters requiring scientific investigation.

He reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the causes of the floods and the alleged environmental destruction, particularly in the affected areas of Nazira, Sivasagar, Sonari, Mahmora, Demow and Mariani.

Among his principal demands, Gogoi urged the Chief Minister to direct the Assam Police and district administrations to seize all suspected coal-laden trucks, identify their owners and prevent their removal until the investigation is completed. He also sought verification of mining licences, transportation permits, royalty payments, transit passes, e-way bills and railway booking documents.

The MLA further demanded an investigation into the alleged involvement of coal suppliers, transport contractors, intermediaries, political representatives and government officials. He called for criminal and departmental action against anyone found to have facilitated illegal transportation, irrespective of their political or administrative position.