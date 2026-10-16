Assam: Akhil Gogoi Ends 14-Day Sit-In After Govt Assures Flood Relief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday suspended his 14-day sit-in protest outside the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) after the state government assured him of relief, compensation and rehabilitation for flood-affected families in Upper Assam.

Gogoi began the protest on October 2, demanding compensation for affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. He suspended the agitation after meeting Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, who visited the site on Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's instructions.

Gogoi submitted a memorandum seeking the release of pending Rs 15,000 interim relief payments, additional compensation, fresh surveys to identify excluded beneficiaries and reconstruction of damaged roads and other infrastructure. He also demanded Rs 10 lakh for each family whose house was damaged or destroyed.

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