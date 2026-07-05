Motorcycle crashes into Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) vehicle; rider dies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 26-year-old man lost his life in a late-night road accident on the Rukminigaon flyover in Guwahati after his motorcycle reportedly crashed into a stationary vehicle belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The deceased was identified as Divyanshu Agarwal.

According to preliminary reports, the accident took place on Friday night when Agarwal’s motorcycle allegedly rammed into the parked GMC vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 GT 8200. The collision was severe, causing fatal injuries to the rider.

Police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The victim was declared dead at the scene, and his body was later shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

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