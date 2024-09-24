Assam: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Chirang District, Reviews Development Schemes

Guwahati: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, held a meeting with district administration of Chirang at the conference hall of IOCL at Dhaligaon in Chirang on Monday. The meeting focused on evaluating the status of various Central and State Government schemes implemented across the district.

During the meeting, District Commissioner of Chirang, P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, apprised the Governor of the current progress in executing development schemes in the district. Governor Acharya during the meeting highlighted the importance of key areas related to the overall development of the district.

Taking into consideration of the green ambience of Chirang district, the Governor stressed on the need to engage the students as well as the residents in water conservation, plantation drives, and the initiatives promoting environmental sustainability. The Governor also emphasized the importance of natural farming and maintaining a clean lifestyle, alongside raising awareness about the significance of regular yoga and exercise for better health.

The Governor asked the DC to take more steps for completely eliminating TB in the district and asked the administration to implement the TB Mukt Abhiyan assiduously.

Governor Acharya also highlighted the need to reduce the dropout rates of girls in schools. He asked for special attention towards the education of children from marginalized backgrounds, including labourers’ children and orphans. He also pointed out the need to establish proper library and reading room facilities and to continuously organize campaigns, events, and programs in schools and colleges to foster the development of moral values, social responsibility, and character among students.

The Governor also asked the DC to take more initiatives for involving more students to NCC to inculcate in them a sense of national spirit and pride. He also emphasized the importance of preserving national and cultural heritage, encouraging the younger generation to take pride in their family values and respect great national personalities.

The Governor further asked DC to extend the district machinery to support helpless and abandoned elderly people by involving social organizations, religious institutions, and community resources to provide food and accommodation.

The empowerment of women, especially in rural and urban settings, was another focal point, that the Governor advocated for. He also asked for the need for skill development and increased participation of women in self-help groups. He also asked the DC to pay special attention towards development of educational and healthcare facilities in tribal and forest areas, with the aim of integrating these communities into the mainstream, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Shopkeeper Arrested with Narcotics in Bijni

Also watch: