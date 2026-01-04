Mrityunjoy 108 Emergency Ambulance Service handled 336 road accidents on Dec 31 & Jan 1

GUWAHATI: The Mrityunjoy 108 Emergency Ambulance Service, operated by EMRI Green Health Services in Assam, effectively managed a surge in emergency cases from December 31, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

On December 31 and January 1, as many as 336 road traffic accident patients were attended to and transported across all 33 districts.

Despite challenges caused by agitation and non-cooperation by a section of staff, the service maintained operations through rapid recruitment, training and deployment of local youth, with strong support from district administrations and health authorities.

December 2025 marked a major operational milestone, with the service attending to a record 1,399 patients in a single day on December 30, the highest in the past two years. A total of 23,631 emergency cases were handled during the month.

