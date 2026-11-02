Multilingual Poets' Conference Marks Fifth Anniversary with Day-Long Celebrations in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Multilingual Poets' Conference, Assam, celebrated its fifth anniversary at Pensioners' Bhawan in Chandmari here on Sunday, with poets from across the State taking part in a day-long programme.

The event began with the unfurling of the organisation's flag by its president, Pabitra Kumar Nath, followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and tributes to Zubeen Garg, Ajit Bordoloi, Dulal Ravi Das, Apurba Kumar Goswami, Anjali Dutta and Rohini Behera.

During the open session, chaired by Nath and conducted by Sponani Gogoi Chetia, chief secretary Sailendra Prasad Sharma presented the annual report and outlined the organisation's objectives. Adviser Dibakar Sharma delivered the welcome address.

The organisation's mouthpiece, Kavyamalika, edited by Sailendra Prasad Sharma, was released by poet and journalist Deepak Sharma, editor of the monthly magazine Navanidhi.

Addressing the gathering, Deepak Sharma urged poets, writers and artistes to create works that contributed to society. He also highlighted the importance of a positive outlook and sincerity in one's work.

Journalist and poet Ranjit Kumar Sharma from Bongaigaon attended as a guest, while Mala Barua, Narendra Nath Das, Ramen Barman, Gunjit Saikia and Manik Chandra Sharma also addressed the gathering.

A poetry session conducted by Maheswar Basumatary and Shahidul Alam Choudhury featured recitations by around 60 poets from different parts of Assam. Musical performances by Meena Saikia, Asha Nath and Bina Sharma added to the programme.

Also Read: ASPTA Opposes School Infrastructure Fund Guidelines, Seeks Release of Mid-Day Meal Dues