Multimedia exhibition on National Space Day concludes in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: The three-day multimedia exhibition celebrating India's first National Space Day concluded on Sunday. The exhibition had more than 3,500 visitors coming from all walks of life.

They were seen experiencing our nation's achievements in the field of space through augmented reality, virtual reality, touch walls, holographic projections, and much more.

The third day saw students enthusiastically participating in the art and quiz competitions held on the theme of India's space mission. The artists projected their perspective on space and the nation's achievements. Prizes were distributed among the winners of the competitions at the venue.

"It was a wonderful experience. Special thanks to the organizers for this extraordinary event," said Trishna Sarania, Department of Mass Communication, Gauhati University, commending the multimedia exhibition.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Climate Change, Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, inaugurated the event on August 23rd. Former director, North Eastern Space Application Centre (a Unit of ISRO), Dr. Kumud Chandra Bhattacharya and others were present at the event, stated a press release.

