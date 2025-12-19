My Bharat National NSS awardees meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan

GUWAHATI: My Bharat National NSS Awardees Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutiya, Priyanuj Hazarika and Doli Choudhury paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Thursday. The awardees had earlier received the ‘My Bharat National NSS Award 2022–23’ from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 6, 2025, for their exemplary contributions to community service through the National Service Scheme. During the interaction, the Governor congratulated them and praised their dedication to social service, stating that their work exemplified service, discipline and social responsibility and would inspire youth to contribute to nation-building. Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare, accompanied the awardees during the visit, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya releases book 'Hum Bharat ke Log'