N. F. Railway (NFR) records steady growth in freight unloading in March

Guwahati: N. F. Railway (NFR) today said it has continuously been registering steady growth in freight unloading, with 1306 freight carrying rakes unloaded by NFR during the month of March 2024.

This is an increase of about 5.49% in comparison to the previous month of February 2024, in which NFR unloaded 1238 freight-carrying rakes. In fact, NFR unloaded 14056 freight-carrying rakes as a whole during FY 2023-24, according to a press release.

N.F. Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container, and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction, it stated. During the month of March 2024, a total of 746 rakes of freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, out of which 367 were loaded with essential commodities. 106 rakes in Tripura, 24 rakes in Nagaland, 9 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 rakes in Manipur, and 7 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 230 freight rakes in West Bengal and 182 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway. Essentials and other commodities are being transported regularly, not only to meet the essential requirements of common people but also to keep the local economic activity of the region moving and growing.

Advanced terminal handling facilities and the introduction of more goods sheds have made the task of unloading more convenient for customers and other stakeholders to unload and clear inward rakes within a limited time frame. Continuous monitoring at all levels has also resulted in a reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading efficiency, stated the NFR release.

