N. F. Railway to operate special train to clear summer rush

GUWAHATI: For the convenience of passengers during the summer rush, N. F. Railway has decided to operate summer special trains between Katihar and Anand Vihar Terminal. The summer special train bearing no. 05721/05722 (Katihar-Anand Vihar Terminal-Katihar) will operate for ten trips each in both directions. Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling on this route can avail themselves of the opportunity to travel with comfort during this summer on this special train.

Special train No. 05721 (Katihar-Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart from Katihar at 17:25 hours from April 24 to June 26, 2024, on every Wednesday to reach Anand Vihar Terminal, at 18:50 hours on Thursday. In the return direction, train no. 05722 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Katihar) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:25 hours from April 25th to June 27th, 2024, every Thursday, to reach Katihar at 01:30 hours on Saturday.

The special trains will consist of AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general seating coaches for the convenience of passengers. During its two-way journey, the special train will run via Naugachia, Barauni Jn, Chhapra, Gorakhpur Jn, Gonda Jn, Chandausi Jn, Hapur Jn, etc. Tickets are available.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

