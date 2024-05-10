Mizoram: Methamphetamine Seizure Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Leads to Three Arrests in Champhai District

AIZAWL: In a concerted effort to combat drug trafficking authorities in Mizoram's Champhai district made significant breakthrough. This was achieved with the seizure of methamphetamine tablets. These tablets were valued at a staggering Rs 2.95 crore. The operation took place during routine vehicle checks. This happened at the Khankawn check gate, where vigilant officers uncovered hidden stash. This cache was concealed within an auto-rickshaw.

According to police reports approximately 2 lakh methamphetamine tablets were discovered. These tablets weighed a total of 22.35 kg. They were discreetly concealed within the vehicle. The driver went by the name of Bualchhunga, age 40. Bualchhunga hailed from Champhai's Dinthar area and was apprehended at the scene.

Subsequent investigation into the matter shed light on a complex smuggling operation. This operation had connections spanning from Champhai town to Chhungte village. Authorities learned that the contraband was intended for transfer to a maxicab. It was ready for distribution.

As the investigation unfolded authorities intensified their efforts. This led to the arrest of two additional suspects. These individuals hailed from Champhai's Vengthlang locality. Lalrochhara, age 33 and Vanlalruati age 46, were identified. They were identified as accomplices in the illicit operation and taken into custody.

Individuals recently apprehended, now face grave legal ramifications. Charges have been filed against them under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act provisions of 1985.

Law enforcement officials have spoken on the matter highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in combating the nuisance of narcotics trafficking. The successful interception of people involved in these illicit activities is proof of authorities' steadfast dedication. They seek to safeguard communities from the blight of drugs.

Seizure of methamphetamine tablets worth almost Rs 3 crore happened recently. The severity of the situation and the daunting challenges faced by law enforcement agencies are highlighted. Their task is to curb the rampant spread of narcotics.