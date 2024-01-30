Assam: Tribal Sangha urges Dispur to demolish all illegal construction in belts, blocks

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) has requested the state government to demolish all constructions belonging to 'non-protected classes' of people in the notified areas of tribal belts and blocks.

The three-day 39th triennial conference of AATS concluded last night at Katiyari HS School in the Sivasagar district. In the meeting, the subject of illegal construction by non-protected classes of people in tribal belts and blocks was discussed with a lot of concern and importance.

A resolution was also adopted by AATS at the conference to remove all illegal construction from the designated tribal belts and blocks.

Talking to The Sentinel today, Aditya Khakhlari, Secretary General of AATS, said, "Our three-day triennial conference with around 1200 delegates from across the state got over yesterday. Several resolutions were adopted at the meeting. We have come to notice that there are still lots of encroachments in tribal belts and blocks. Pradyut Kumar Bora filed a PIL (78/2012) in the Gauhati High Court, which resulted in the court ordering the state government to remove all illegal constructions from the designated tribal areas. But the state government did not execute the court order. However, we have seen that non-protected classes of people have set up industries and other construction in these areas. This is completely unacceptable and goes against our tribal communities."

Khakhlari, therefore, said a resolution has been adopted to request Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take a Cabinet decision on the matter.

The organization also stated that Mission Basundhara 2.0 has failed to address the land-related issues of many tribal people and requested that the state government launch Mission Basundara 3.0 to resolve them.

Another resolution adopted at the meeting is regarding the creation of an autonomous council for the Singpho, Khamti, Man-Tai, Sema, and Tangsa people residing in Margherita's Tirap area in the Tinsukia district.

A total of 13 resolutions were adopted at the tribal conference. A new 19-member central executive committee was formed during the meet, with Sukumar Basumatary as president and Aditya Khakhlari as secretary general.