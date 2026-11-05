National Book Fair to be held in Kokrajhar from December 1

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The first North East National Book Fair, Bodoland, will be held at Green Field in Kokrajhar from December 1 to 9, bringing together leading publishers and booksellers from across the country.

The nine-day event is being jointly organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and the Publishers and Book Sellers Guild, North-East. Announcing the event at a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Wednesday, BTC Executive Member (Education) and MLA Rabiram Narzary said preparations were underway under the chairmanship of former BTC Deputy Chief and MCLA Kampa Borgoyary.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary will jointly inaugurate the fair on December 1. Publishers and booksellers from Assam, other northeastern states and different parts of the country have been invited.

Narzary said the BTC had allocated funds to purchase books during the fair and would encourage schools, colleges and universities under the council to participate.

Guild president Bhaskar Dutta Baruah said the event would feature discussions on language, literature, culture and history, along with programmes involving writers, readers and publishers. Special activities would also be organised for children and young literary enthusiasts.

Leading publishers expected to participate include the National Book Trust, Sahitya Akademi, HarperCollins, Penguin, Book Ford Publication, Holyfaith Publication and Kalyani Publishers, among others.

Visitors purchasing books worth Rs 1,000 will receive lottery coupons, with prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, besides five consolation prizes. Entry to the fair will be free. A dedicated Bodoland Pavilion will showcase programmes and initiatives undertaken by different BTC departments.

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