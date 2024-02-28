Bharatiya Janata Party 8, Samajwadi Party 2 in Uttar Pradesh; Congress 3, BJP 1 in Karnataka, BJP wins Himachal Rajya Sabha POLL

LUCKNOW: As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh won eight seats in Rajya Sabha polls while the Samajwadi Party managed to secure victories on two seats, State BJP MLC Mohsin Raza said, "Ye 8 nahi, 80 ki tayyari hai".

The eight BJP candidates who secured victories are former Union Minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, Naveen Jain, and Sanjay Seth.

Jaya Bachchan and Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party also registered victories. Alok Ranjan, the third candidate fielded by the Samajwadi Party, suffered defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Hailing the outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the impact of these results will continue to produce a positive impact on the party prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and also in the next State Assembly elections.

"We had been saying from the beginning that all eight candidates of the BJP would win. All eight of our candidates have won today. I congratulate all the winning candidates. Two SP candidates have also won. So, congratulations to Akhilesh Yadav too. BJP's vijay yatra that began in Rajya Sabha will continue in Lok Sabha and then go on till Vidhan Sabha elections and even further," Deputy Chief Minister told ANI.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's ruling Congress managed to win three seats and the BJP one in the elections held for four Rajya Sabha seats from the state on Tuesday. The NDA candidate from JD-S was defeated. From the Congress, party Treasurer Ajay Maken secured 47 votes, Syed Nasser Hussain 47, and G.C. Chandrashekar 45 votes.

Himachal Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday claimed that the Congress has lost the Rajya Sabha election and congratulated the party's candidate Harsh Mahajan for winning the polls. "Despite having such a huge majority, Congress lost the Rajya Sabha seat... I congratulate Harsh Mahajan once again," Himachal Pradesh LoP and former Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters.

Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu alleged that the CRPF and Haryana Police convoy have taken away five to six Congress MLAs and urged the Himachal BJP leaders to have patience and not threaten polling officers. (Agencies)

