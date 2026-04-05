National People’s Party (NPP) gears up for Conrad K. Sangma’s rally in Boko-Chaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Preparations are in full swing at the Santi-Nijora Club meeting hall in Bongaon under the Boko-Chaygaon constituency, where Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National President of the National People’s Party (NPP), will address a mass election rally on April 6. The event is expected to be a major demonstration of the party’s organisational strength ahead of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

In the run-up to the rally, NPP leaders, including Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng R. Marak, NPP National Vice-President from Manipur I. Hemochandra Singh, and Boko-Chaygaon candidate Ganseng B. Sangma, visited the venue to oversee arrangements. Local organisers expressed confidence that the rally will energise grassroots workers and voters, setting the stage for a spirited contest in the constituency.

The momentum was further amplified at a public meeting in Santipur village, where star campaigners from across the Northeast joined hands to endorse Ganseng B. Sangma. The gathering witnessed participation from village headmen and members of the Garo community, underscoring the party’s growing appeal among diverse groups.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Pongseng R. Marak recalled the vision of late P. A. Sangma, who founded the NPP in 2012 with the call for “One Voice, One Northeast.” He highlighted the party’s expansion across Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and now Assam, urging locals to rally behind Ganseng B. Sangma as a strong leader for Boko-Chaygaon.

NPP National Vice-President I. Hemochandra Singh described Sangma’s candidature as the party’s “first step in Assam,” stressing the importance of expanding the party’s presence among the state’s diverse communities. Manipur MLA M. Rameshwar Singh said that while the central government has introduced 287 schemes, many have not reached the grassroots in Boko-Chaygaon. He assured that the NPP would work to ensure proper implementation, promising opportunities for youth empowerment to tackle unemployment.

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