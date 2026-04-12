Guwahati

National seminar on Indian epics and sustainability concludes at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya

A two-day national seminar concluded at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, organized by the Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and supported by Indian Council of Social Science Research.
National seminar
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A two-day national seminar concluded at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, organized by the Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and supported by Indian Council of Social Science Research. The seminar, titled “From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Relevance: Lessons from Indian Epics and Scriptures for a Sustainable Future,” was held over two days and was inaugurated by Amarendra Kumar Das, who also delivered the keynote address alongside Prasenjit Bujarbaruah. The inaugural session was presided over by Principal Monisha Bhattacharyya.

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National seminar
Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya

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