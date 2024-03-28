National symposium held on Jagadguru Shri Shankaracharya in Guwahati city

Guwahati: Pragjyotishpur University, in collaboration with the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Ministry of Education, Government of India, successfully hosted a National Symposium on Jagadguru Shri Shankaracharya on March 27, 2024.

The symposium brought together esteemed scholars, researchers, and enthusiasts to delve into the profound contributions and enduring legacy of Shri Shankaracharya as an ambassador of Advaita Vedanta.

Shri Shankaracharya, an eminent Indian philosopher and theologian, expounded the foundation for Advaita Vedanta, which continues to resonate deeply in Indian thought. The symposium aimed to explore the philosophical, spiritual, and sociocultural dimensions of Shankaracharya's teachings and their relevance in contemporary times.

The event commenced with a ceremonial inauguration, featuring Mangalacaranam and Dipa-Prajvalanam. The inaugural speech was given by Prof. Smriti Kr Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, Pragjyotishpur University. It was followed by an insightful address by Chief Guest Prof. Pralhad R. Joshi, Vice-Chancellor, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University.

Keynote Speaker, Pujya Swami Mitranand Ji, Acharya of Chinmaya Mission, delivered a thought-provoking address in the session before lunch. In the post-lunch session, distinguished guest Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya, Department of Sanskrit, Gauhati University, addressed the gathering. It was followed by a captivating speech by the Guest of Honour, Prof. Manjula Devi, Department of Sanskrit, Gauhati University.

Concluding remarks were presented by Prof. Jogesh Kakati, Professor and Registrar, PU, after which certificates were distributed.

The symposium, held at Sudmersen Hall, Cotton University, marked a significant collaboration between Pragjyotishpur University and the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, highlighting their commitment to promoting Indian languages and philosophical discourses, a press release said.

