Nattirtha's 15-day summer theatre workshop concludes in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 15-day summer theatre workshop organised by Nattirtha, Guwahati, under the initiative of the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam, and in collaboration with the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration, concluded successfully.

Marking the closing ceremony, the trainees staged Singhasanor Kacharot, a play written and directed by Swapan Das. The workshop was conducted by Swapan Das (NSD, Sikkim), Rajiv Kalita (NSD, Delhi) Tarun Kalita and Rajiv Borthakur, both directors, and yoga instructor Parishmita Mali, who provided theatre and allied training to the participants.

Certificates were distributed to the trainees during the concluding programme. The workshop was held at the Baruahpara Dol Mandir (Garal) premises under the initiative of Nattirtha president Montu Kumar Das. Two more plays, Choku and Kalyani Kabyaor Hekh Prishta, were also staged as part of the concluding programme.

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