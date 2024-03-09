Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, unveils election awareness campaign mascots

Guwahati: District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Sumit Sattawan, unveiled the two mascots named Kadami and Tultula for the awareness campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The mascots are a pair of Greater Adjutant Storks.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the district administration also highlighted the efforts of the team of women led by Dr. Purnima Devi Barman towards the conservation of the greater adjutant on the outskirts of the city.

This step has been initiated under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Commissioner applauded the efforts of Dr. Purnima Devi Barman's Hargila Army towards the conservation of this bird. He called on the public to exercise the right to vote with dedication, like the conservationists. He added that the mascots are designed to take the message to the nooks and corners of the state. He also called on all the citizens to take advantage of the opportunity and increase voter turnout in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Purnima Devi Barman thanked the district administration for this initiative and mentioned that the group will spread the message among the masses. Actor Diganta Hazarika also attended the event and called on the citizens to actively take part in the election process as well as spread the same message to the masses.

The complete process of casting the vote using electronic voting machines (EVMs) was also demonstrated during this event. Along with the senior officials of the district administration, a large number of members of the Hargila Army also attended the event organized on the premises of the DC office of Kamrup Metro district.

Also Read: Assam Agricultural University, Guwahati holds "Capacity Building Training-cum-Input Distribution" on Poultry Breeding in Baksa (BTR) district

Also Watch: