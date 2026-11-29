STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), under the Brahmaputra Board, received the prestigious 'Institute of Eminence Award' for its contributions to river research and management at the 5th SAIARD-IIRA International River Conference in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The award was presented by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti at the conference, held on November 27 and 28 at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University.

The recognition highlighted NEHARI's contributions to hydraulic research, scientific river management, flood and riverbank erosion management, technological advancement and capacity building in the water resources sector. The conference, organised by the South Asian Institute for Advanced Research and Development (SAIARD) and the International Institute of River Affairs (IIRA), focused on the theme 'Integrating River Governance: From Policy to Practice!' NEHARI Director Dr Ranjit Deka participated as a panellist in a session on integrated river basin management, institutional coordination, technological interventions and effective implementation of river governance policies.

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