NEP 2020: Schools asked to observe ‘Shiksha Saptah’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education asked the schools to observe “Shiksha Saptah” as a celebration of the eve of the 4th anniversary of the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020, from August 5, 2024, to August 11, 2024, to reflect on the transformative reforms introduced by NEP, 2020. The Department of School Education has issued an order regarding the observation of Shiksha Saptah.

This event, organized under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, aims to present a common platform to resonate and live the spirit of achievements gained over the last four years of NEP, 2020 implementation.

The order gave the programme schedule as: Day 1 (August 5, 2024), TLM (Teaching-Learning Material) Day will be observed. On this day, encouraging teachers will showcase TLM based on local context and use it in the teaching and learning process.

Day 2 (August 6, 2024), FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) Day will be observed by generating greater awareness among all stakeholders for the successful implementation of the NIPUN Mission.

Day 3 (August 7, 2024), Sports Day will be observed by organizing sports competitions to highlight the significance of sports and fitness amongst learners.

Day 4 (August 8, 2024), Cultural Day will be celebrated. A special cultural day will be organized for inculcating sense of unity and diversity among students.

Day 5 (August 9, 2024), Skilling and Digital-Initiatives Day will be observed by recognizing the changing nature of job profiles and the need for new skills and reflecting upon the digital initiative for enhancing the overall classroom experiences. Skill education for building a competent and competitive workforce and technology in Education Divas will also be held.

Day (August 10, 2024), Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE/School Nutrition Day will be observed. Establishment of new eco clubs in schools and organizing plantation drive in schools under the #Plant4Mother initiative to strengthen the bond between students and their mothers and Mother Earth will be done.

Day 7 (August 11, 2024), Community Involvement Day will be observed by fostering collaboration with local communities, SMCs, NTP/PTAs, and PRLs for encouraging socio-emotional well-being of students and providing and ecosystem for skill development. Additionally, celebrating birthday/special occasions (Tithi Bhojan) involving the community as a whole will also be done.

Additionally, the order further mentioned that two days activities may be organized at Block/District level in the corresponding DIETs and one day may be celebrated at the State level by the SCERT, Assam to make it more inclusive and expansive. All Departments/ Directorates will take necessary action for effective implementation of the activities.

