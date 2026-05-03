Nepali Bhasha Sanskriti Manch Felicitates Dal Bahadur Chhetry in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Nepali Bhasha Sanskriti Manch, Assam (NBSMA), launched a book, ‘Samaaj Drastaa Dal Bahadur Chhetry Abhinandan Grantha’, as a mark of respect to litterateur, social worker and retired IAS officer Dal Bahadur Chhetry at a function at Nilomoni Phukan Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, on Friday. Two other books – ‘Ekuki Nepali Bhashar Golpo’ (a collection of Nepali short stories translated into Assamese by Chhetry) and ‘Memorandum’ (with special reference to Assam Accord Clause VI) – were also launched at the solemn function.

The likes of Prof. JN Luitel, retired IAS officer Harish Sonowal, Debaraj Upadhayay, Jayanta Madhab Bora, and others spoke at the function presided over by Dr Deven Shapkota, the secretary general of the Manch, in the presence of its president, Lakshmi Subedi.

The programme was organized to felicitate Dal Bahadur Chhetry. On behalf of Chhetry’s family, Dr Lakhi Baral spoke at the function.

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