CEM Tuliram Ronghang attends Shiv Gyan Maha Yagya at Mailoo Nepali Basti

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and MLA candidate for the 111-Rongkhang LAC, Dr Tuliram Ronghang, visited the ongoing religious festivities at Mailoo Nepali Basti on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his wife, Kache Teronpi, the CEM attended the Gangadhar (Shiva Pariwar) Temple Pranapratishtha and the Linga Mahapuran Shiv Gyan Maha Yagya ceremony at Harihar Kshetra, Mailoo Nepali Basti.

The ceremony, which commenced on April 18, marks a historic moment for the region with the consecration of the new temple. The spiritual atmosphere was further elevated by the presence of Baba Kalidas, who is presiding over the event as the Special Mahant.

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