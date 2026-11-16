NFR Adds Four Extra Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Train Trips for Festive Rush

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced four additional trips of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Festival Special in November to manage the festive rush and facilitate passenger travel.

Train No. 03027 will leave Howrah at 11.50 pm on November 18 and 25 and reach New Jalpaiguri at 10.45 am the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 03028 will depart New Jalpaiguri at 12.45 pm on November 19 and 26 and arrive at Howrah at 12.15 am the next day. The service will operate two trips in each direction. The 22-coach train will stop at Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, Malda Town, Barsoi, Kishanganj and Aluabari Road in both directions. NFR said it was operating 31 festival special trains with 864 trips to meet increased passenger demand. Commercial staff and Railway Protection Force personnel had also been deployed at stations to assist passengers with boarding and alighting. Drinking water, clean passenger areas and dedicated holding areas had been arranged at major stations, a press release said.

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