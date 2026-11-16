Tripura: BJP, TIPRA Motha-affiliated forum expel three for violating party discipline

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The BJP and the Tripura Citizens Forum (TCF), an organisation affiliated with TIPRA Motha, have expelled three leaders for allegedly violating party discipline.

The BJP has expelled Biswajit Roy, president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Ambassa Mandal, for six years after he filed his nomination from Ward No. 10 of the Ambassa Municipal Council in Dhalai district against the party's officially nominated candidate.

In an order issued on Saturday, the BJP state president said Roy had breached party discipline and acted against the party's decisions. He was removed from the party's primary membership and relieved of all organisational responsibilities for six years.Meanwhile, the TCF has expelled Arup Deb, president of its South district unit, and Ibrahim Khalil, president of its Sepahijala district unit.

The expulsion notice against Deb alleged that he had failed to return party certificates and other important nomination-related documents issued for the Sabroom Nagar Panchayat elections to the Central Committee, despite repeated instructions.

In a separate notice, the TCF expelled Khalil for filing his nomination for the Sonamura Nagar Panchayat elections in violation of the party's decision.

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