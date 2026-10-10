UIDAI holds first Northeast Chintan Shivir in Guwahati to strengthen Aadhaar services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) commenced its two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Guwahati on Thursday, marking the first time the high-level strategic session was being held in the Northeast.

The session was chaired by Saurabh Vijay, IAS, Chief Executive Officer of UIDAI, and brought together senior officials from the organisation's headquarters in New Delhi and regional offices across the country to review ongoing initiatives and strengthen operational efficiency.

Discussions focused on expanding Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU), promoting the Aadhaar App for instant verification, strengthening Aadhaar-enabled Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under government schemes, and accelerating document digitisation to improve access to Aadhaar services. The programme also featured interactive sessions with industry experts on emerging cyber threats, digital identity security, fraud prevention and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

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