NFR intensifies water-quality monitoring across railway stations

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) intensified water-quality monitoring across its stations and railway premises to ensure safe drinking water for passengers and staff.

As part of the initiative, NFR regularly collected drinking water samples from passenger-use points and subjected them to physical, chemical and bacteriological examinations. Samples from major stations were tested for parameters including pH, turbidity, hardness, nitrate, iron, residual free chlorine, chloride, alkalinity, fluoride and calcium. NFR said the samples examined conformed to the prescribed limits, while bacteriological tests were also conducted to detect microbial contamination. The railway also carried out regular cleaning and disinfection of water storage tanks and inspected water coolers, pipelines, taps and other water-supply installations. Deficiencies identified during inspections were addressed through corrective measures. NFR said the continuous monitoring helped detect variations early and ensured the availability of clean, hygienic and safe drinking water across its network, a press release said.

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