NFR launches Rail Jan Samvaad across stations under Special Campaign 6.0

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) organised the 'Rail Jan Samvaad' drive across its divisions and stations on Thursday to gather passenger feedback and improve railway services under Special Campaign 6.0.

Railway officials and frontline staff interacted with passengers at station concourses and waiting halls to collect suggestions on station amenities, onboard comfort and catering services. The campaign also included 'Rail Jan Yuva Samvaad', encouraging young commuters and students to suggest technology-based improvements.

The drive also focused on passenger safety, with railway personnel raising awareness against footboard travel and trespassing on railway tracks. Feedback collected during the campaign will be digitised and reviewed for necessary action, a press release said.