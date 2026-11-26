GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesay launched a Nasha Mukt Bharat awareness rally organised by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) under its 100-day initiative, calling for collective efforts to build a clean, healthy and drug-free society. Addressing the gathering, Acharya said a city's development depended not only on physical infrastructure but also on improvements in citizens' lifestyles, conduct and civic consciousness. He congratulated the GMC on Guwahati being recognised as Assam's cleanest city under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 and expressed hope that other cities would achieve similar recognition. Emphasising youth participation in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, he urged young people to focus on education, sports, yoga, skill development and innovation while embracing discipline and social responsibility. He also called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, highlighting the values of morality, harmony, self-discipline and service.

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