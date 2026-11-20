Guwahati: Azara resident Sonmoni Das purchased late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s Range Rover Velar on Friday, November 20, 2026, triggering public debate across Assam over the preservation of the artist’s personal belongings. Das confirmed the purchase in media interviews, saying his decision was driven by his love for the singer.

Sonmoni Das, a resident of Azara in Guwahati, purchased the Range Rover Velar previously owned by Zubeen Garg. The transaction came to public attention on Friday through a social media video and interviews with regional media outlets.

Explaining his decision to reporters, Das said, "I bought the car not because it is a car, but because I love dada."

His statement indicated that his interest in the vehicle was connected to his admiration for the late singer rather than simply its value as a luxury automobile.

The resale price has not been disclosed.

Zubeen Garg originally purchased the grey, petrol-powered Range Rover Velar in March 2024 for approximately ₹2.1 crore.

The vehicle bears the registration number AS01-GA-9999. Its purchase was a memorable milestone for the singer, who had spoken about his journey from riding a bicycle in Jorhat to achieving musical stardom.

The SUV subsequently became part of the discussion surrounding the singer's personal possessions following the announcement of its sale to Das.

The transfer has prompted questions on social media about the preservation of Zubeen Garg's personal belongings.

Trinamool Congress leader Dulu Ahmed raised questions about the transaction through an online video, bringing the vehicle's ownership transfer into public discussion.

The reaction has centred on whether items associated with the late singer should be preserved, particularly given their personal and emotional significance to his admirers.

However, the available information does not establish the circumstances or terms under which the vehicle was sold.

An official statement from Zubeen Garg's family was still awaited at the time the news surfaced.

The family members are identified as the sellers of the vehicle, but their official response to the public discussion has not yet been reported. The undisclosed resale amount and the family's awaited comments remain important unanswered aspects of the transaction.

For now, Das's explanation of his purchase and Ahmed's questions have placed the singer's former luxury SUV at the centre of a wider conversation across Assam.