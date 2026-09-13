NHM Assam Orders Retirement of 15 Senior Staff After Reaching 60 Years of Age

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, has ordered the immediate release of 15 employees who have attained the age of 60 years, in accordance with the order issued on August 31, 2026, regarding the retirement age of NHM employees.

The latest order covers employees presently working at the NHM State Headquarters. Those being released include specialists and consultants handling maternal and child health, civil works, planning, audit, cold chain management and other administrative and technical responsibilities.

The list also includes a Financial Advisor, Refrigerator Mechanic under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), Medical Officer (MBBS), Superintendent of the HRD Cell, Audit Officer, State Vaccine and Logistic Manager (UIP), Project Engineer (Civil) and Accounts Officer under Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP). The NHM authorities have directed the concerned employees to hand over their responsibilities to the competent authority and settle any outstanding liabilities, if applicable, before being relieved from service.

However, the NHM provides a provision for retaining medical expertise in cases of urgent public-service requirements. Allopathic Medical Officers, including Specialist Doctors, who have attained 60 years may be engaged after superannuation on a temporary consultancy basis for a period of up to three months.

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