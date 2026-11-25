CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Demand for stolen motorcycles in Bangladesh has emerged as a factor fuelling organised two-wheeler thefts in Shillong, with police identifying inter-district networks involved in the illegal trade.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said groups of two to three people, including individuals from other districts, were allegedly targeting motorcycles in the city. Police had arrested several suspects and recovered stolen vehicles. Random checking within and outside Shillong, along with coordination with neighbouring districts, had also been intensified to dismantle the networks.

Syiem also expressed concern over the spread of drug consumption and addiction, warning of a possible connection with rising property-related crimes. He urged Village Defence Parties (VDPs) and residents to strengthen neighbourhood patrolling, remain vigilant against drug peddlers and cooperate with police investigations by coming forward as witnesses.

Meanwhile, police will intensify checking across Shillong during the festive season and upcoming school and college holidays to curb drunken driving, alcohol consumption, rash driving and other traffic violations. The enforcement drive will involve traffic personnel and other police units, with violators facing action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

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