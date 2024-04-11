No Bohag Bihu holiday in Postal department irks Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad

Guwahati: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has raised its voice against the lack of a holiday on the occasion of Rongali Bihu in the Department of Posts, Government of India.

In a statement issued by the organisation, AJYCP central committee president Palash Changmai and General Secretary Ratul Borgohain said that this development has hurt the sentiments of all Assamese people.

Mentioning the development as an insult to the lakhs of Assamese people working for the massive postal department, they added that other departments of the Central Government have also been taking similar courses of action in recent times. Such action by the Indian Postal Department on a major festival is highly condemnable, they mentioned. It is worth mentioning that Rongali Bihu is not only a festival of colours for the Assamese nation, but a large number of important socio-cultural events take place on the day. Therefore, the Indian Postal Department's attempt to deprive millions of Assamese people of such an auspicious event cannot be accepted under any circumstances. In fact, this is an injustice to the entire Assamese population mentioned in the statement.

