Assam: Bihu workshop ‘Bohagor Bulani’ concludes in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: A ten-day bihu workshop, ‘Bohagor Bulani’ concluded on Tuesday evening. Golaghat AASU observed a ten-day long Rongali Bihu workshop.

In the bihu workshop more than three hundred participants took part. In this regard a programme named as Bohagor Bulani was held on the closing day of the workshop. The programme was inaugurated by noted Assamese Film Director Dinesh Gogoi. AASU central committee vice president Abhibartan Goswami, Journalist Diganta Kumar Bhuyan, Samiran Diganta Bora, Golaghat AASU leaders took part in the programme.

