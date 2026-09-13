‘No Gathering Sans Permission’: Guwahati Police Issues Advisory Over Social Media Call

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police has taken note of a social media message calling upon people to assemble in large numbers in the city, with the venue and time to be announced later.

Police clarified that no application or intimation seeking permission for such a gathering had been received by the Guwahati Police Commissionerate so far.

The police said any public programme or gathering would have to comply with applicable legal provisions and obtain the necessary permission or submit intimation to the competent authorities. Guwahati Police also urged people not to act on unverified announcements regarding any such programme.

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