Noonmati Police bust oil theft racket; two held with 780 litres of oil

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on intelligence input, a team from Noonmati Police Station raided Sector-III of the IOCL Marketing Yard and busted an oil theft racket. During the operation, police apprehended two accused - Ajay Choudhary of Lichu Bagan and Binod Sharma of Narengi - who were caught red-handed.

The team seized 13 drums containing approximately 780 litres of stolen oil, two empty drums, a three-wheeler (AS01-R-4748), a TATA ACE Zip XL (AS25-DC-2490), and three mobile phones. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Railway Protection Force (RPF) Guwahati nabs six for theft and sale of railway materials