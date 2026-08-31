North Guwahati water project set for December commissioning, 15,000 households to benefit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The long-awaited North Guwahati Water Supply Project is moving towards commissioning, with the Guwahati Jal Board targeting completion of the project by December 2026.

Designed to strengthen drinking water infrastructure in North Guwahati, the project comprises a 37-million-litre-per-day (MLD) water treatment plant and a 10.9-million-litre (ML) distribution reservoir. Once operational, it is expected to supply treated drinking water to around 15,000 households.

The project has a proposed distribution network stretching approximately 122 km and covering five District Metered Areas (DMAs).

According to the official status of the Intake and Water Treatment Plant contract package, both the 37 MLD Water Treatment Plant and the distribution reservoir are ready for commissioning. However, certain compliance measures recommended by IIT Guwahati regarding slope protection and structural stability have to be completed before the facilities can be commissioned.

The Water Treatment Plant is also required to undergo its performance guarantee test, which forms part of the commissioning process.

Progress has also been recorded in the distribution network. Of the five DMAs under the project, flushing and trial runs have been completed in three.

The remaining two DMAs will undergo flushing and trial operations after the required clearance is obtained from IIT Guwahati on slope protection and other allied safety measures at the foothill of the distribution reservoir.

The project is expected to significantly expand access to treated piped water in North Guwahati once commissioned. With its 37 MLD treatment capacity and 122-km distribution network, the scheme is aimed at creating a more structured and reliable water supply system for the growing population of the area.

With the key infrastructure already in place, completion of the pending safety compliance measures and performance testing will now be crucial for meeting the December 2026 completion target.

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