Northeast Frontier Railway Announces Train Cancellations and Diversions for Double Line Commissioning Between Barpeta Road and Sorbhog

The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling of train services due to the commissioning of a double line between Barpeta Road and Sorbhog railway stations under the Rangiya division.
GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling of train services due to the commissioning of a double line between Barpeta Road and Sorbhog railway stations under the Rangiya division. The Non-Interlocking work, scheduled from September 2 to 3, will necessitate regulation of train services to ensure safety and efficiency.

According to railway officials, "Train no. 15769/15770, Alipurduar Jn - Mariani - Alipurduar Jn Intercity Express, and Train no. 15753/15754, Alipurduar Jn - Guwahati - Alipurduar Jn Shifhung Express, commencing journey from September 1 to 3, will remain cancelled." Additionally, Train no. 05809, New Bongaigaon - Guwahati passenger, and Train no. 05810, Guwahati - New Bongaigaon passenger, will also be cancelled during the same period.

Several trains will be diverted via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya, including Train No. 12506, Anand Vihar - Kamakhya Northeast Express, Train No. 15657, Delhi - Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail, and Train No. 15904, Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express. Passengers are requested to verify the details of train timings and routes available on the IRCTC website before undertaking their journey, stated a press release.

