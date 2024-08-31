Northeast Frontier Railway Announces Train Cancellations and Diversions for Double Line Commissioning Between Barpeta Road and Sorbhog

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling of train services due to the commissioning of a double line between Barpeta Road and Sorbhog railway stations under the Rangiya division. The Non-Interlocking work, scheduled from September 2 to 3, will necessitate regulation of train services to ensure safety and efficiency.

According to railway officials, "Train no. 15769/15770, Alipurduar Jn - Mariani - Alipurduar Jn Intercity Express, and Train no. 15753/15754, Alipurduar Jn - Guwahati - Alipurduar Jn Shifhung Express, commencing journey from September 1 to 3, will remain cancelled." Additionally, Train no. 05809, New Bongaigaon - Guwahati passenger, and Train no. 05810, Guwahati - New Bongaigaon passenger, will also be cancelled during the same period.

Several trains will be diverted via New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya, including Train No. 12506, Anand Vihar - Kamakhya Northeast Express, Train No. 15657, Delhi - Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail, and Train No. 15904, Chandigarh - Dibrugarh Express. Passengers are requested to verify the details of train timings and routes available on the IRCTC website before undertaking their journey, stated a press release.

Also Read: Guwahati City’s Old Buildings Fraught with Danger

Also Watch: