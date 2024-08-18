Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces Advanced Water Level Monitoring System on Trains

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced an advanced Water Level Monitoring System on trains, on Saturday. The system, inaugurated by the NFR General Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, in the Brahmaputra Mail Express train at Kamakhya Railway Station.

The Water Level Indicator, a Real-Time Water Monitoring System, has been installed as a pilot project on one rake of the Brahmaputra Mail Express. This advanced solution offers continuous and accurate monitoring of water levels in the train’s water tanks. It utilizes LoRa and GPRS-based communication to monitor water levels in real-time, with an accuracy of 0.5%. The data is transmitted wirelessly, making it suitable for remote locations, and features programmable real-time data logging and storage. The system also includes a built-in real-time clock to synchronize data logging with precise time stamps, thereby aiding in accurate data analysis and ensuring efficient water management, stated a press release.

