Northeast Frontier Railway Introduces Summer Special Trains

GUWAHATI: In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to run two fortnightly summer special trains between Nagercoil Jn. and Dibrugarh. The summer special trains bearing Nos. 06103/06104 (Nagercoil Jn.-Dibrugarh) and 06105/06106 (Nagercoil Jn.-Dibrugarh-Nagercoil Jn.) together will run for eight trips each in both directions. Also, the railway has decided to run a one-way special train that will operate between Shri Ganganagar and Guwahati on April 21, 2024, for a single trip. These trains will be run for the benefit of waitlisted passengers in the Northeast and North Bengal areas who are in need of travelling towards Southern India.

Special train No. 06103 (Nagercoil Jn.-Dibrugarh) summer special will leave from Nagercoil Jn. at 17:45 hours on May 12th, 26th, 10th, and 24th, 2024, on Friday, to reach Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on Monday. In the return direction, train No. 06104 (Dibrugarh-Naggercoil Jn.) summer special will leave from Dibrugarh at 19:55 hours on April 17, 01st, 15th, and May 29, 2024, on Wednesday, to reach Nagercoil Jn. at 21:30 hours on Saturday. These trains will have AC-3 Tier, AC-3 Tier Economy Class, Sleeper Class, and General Second-Class accommodation for passengers.

Special train No. 06105 (Nagercoil Jn.-Dibrugarh) summer special will leave from Nagercoil Jn. at 17:45 hours on April 19, 03, 17th, and May 31, 2024, on Friday, to reach Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on Monday. In the return direction, train No. 06106 (Dibrugarh-Naggercoil Jn.) summer special will leave from Dibrugarh at 19:55 hours on April 24th, May 8th, May 22nd, and May 5th, 2024, on Wednesday, to reach Nagercoil Jn. at 21:30 hours on Saturday. These trains will have AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, sleeper class, and general second-class accommodation for passengers.

These trains will travel via Mariani Jn, Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Barddhaman Jn, Kharagpur Jn, Bhubaneswar, Vizianagram Jn, Vijayawada Jn, Nellore, Coimbatore Jn, Ernakulam Town, and Thiruvananthapuram Central, etc.

Another one-way special train no. 04717 (Ganganagar-Guwahati) will depart from Shri Ganganagar at 13:55 hours on April 21, 2024 (Sunday) to reach Guwahati at 04:50 hours on April 24, 2024 (Wednesday). The special train will run via Sri Karanpur, Bikaner, Ratangarh, Jaipur, Agra Cantt, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon, Goalpara Town, Kamakhya, etc.

Wait-listed passengers on other trains travelling on this route can avail themselves of the opportunity to travel in comfort. The details of the special trains are notified on the social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

